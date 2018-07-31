

CTV Winnipeg





The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) is investigating the arrest of a 20-year-old man in Nelson House on Saturday that resulted in a hand injury.

According to the IIU, around 1:30 a.m. the RCMP responded to the report of an intoxicated man. During his arrest force was reportedly required to restrain the suspect.

The man was arrested, taken to the Nelson House detachment and then brought to a nursing station for a fractured right hand.

The IIU said that though this isn’t a serious injury as defined by regulations, the civilian director decided it is in the public interest to investigate.

No further details are available at this time.