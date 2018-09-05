

CTV Winnipeg





The Independent Investigation Unit is investigating after a 34-year-old man was injured during his arrest by the Winnipeg Police Service.

The IIU said on Sunday evening police were responding to a wellness check on Sargent Avenue. According to Winnipeg police, during a search of the apartment, the man became aggressive and armed himself with a weapon. Officers then used force to subdue him.

The man was taken to hospital with a fracture to his right eye socket. The IIU said this type of injury is considered serious under its regulations.

The IIU was made aware of the incident Monday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.