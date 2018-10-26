

CTV Winnipeg





The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is investigating after a police pursuit resulted in a man getting hit by a police car on Wednesday.

The Winnipeg Police Service told the IIU, Manitoba’s police watchdog organization, that around 1 p.m. two officers were chasing a man, one by foot and one by car, in the William Whyte area. When the officer in the car tried to intercept, police said the suspect ran into the road and collided with the vehicle.

The man was arrested and taken to hospital with a fractured pelvis, which required surgery.

Under IIU regulation a pelvic fracture is a serious injury, which requires an investigation around the circumstances of the intercept.

Witnesses or anyone with information or video that could help the investigation is asked to call 1-844-667-6060.

The investigation continues and no other details will be given out right now.