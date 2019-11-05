WINNIPEG -- The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is investigating after a 36-year-old man’s arm was found to be broken after he was arrested.

The IIU said on Oct. 29, shortly before 1 p.m., Winnipeg police officers found a man acting suspicious in a back lane of William Avenue West, west of Juba Street. IIU said officers tried to take the man into custody, but he was being uncooperative, and the officers used force to arrest him.

The man was taken to the remand centre, and then to the Health Sciences Centre where he was treated for a broken left arm.

The IIU said this is defined as a serious injury and will be investigating. They are asking anyone who may information or video footage of the incident to contact the IIU at 1 (844) 667-6060.