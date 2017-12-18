

CTV Winnipeg





The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is looking into the arrest of a man by Winnipeg police that left the suspect with serious injuries after a break and enter.

The IIU said the incident happened Sunday afternoon when officers responded to the break-in on Arthur Street in the Exchange District.

According to police, the 25-year-old suspect resisted arrest and officers used force to subdue him and take him into custody.

The IIU said the suspect was taken to hospital with a broken jaw and other fractures.

The IIU investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba, whether they occur on or off duty.