

CTV Winnipeg





A 56-year-old man who was taken into custody in connection with an assault investigation died in police custody Tuesday.

The Winnipeg Police Service said the man was arrested after another man in his 50s was taken to hospital in stable condition after an assault at a residence in North Point Douglas.

The suspect was found near Main Street and Sutherland Avenue and taken to the North District police station, where he was eventually found unresponsive in a holding cell, police said.

He was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police said the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has been notified and is investigating.