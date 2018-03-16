

CTV Winnipeg





The Independent Investigation Unit is investigating after a man involved in an incident with police was diagnosed with a broken rib.

The IIU said RCMP were called to a Thompson residence to remove an intoxicated man on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

When officers arrived the man resisted arrest and took off running, the IIU said, and although RCMP were able to locate the man, it’s alleged he continued to resist being cuffed until officers were able to apprehend him.

The IIU said while in custody the man complained that he was experiencing pain in his ribs, and was transported to Thompson General Hospital where they determined he had a broken rib.

The Independent Investigation Unit investigates all serious incidents involving Manitoba police officers, whether occurring on or off duty.