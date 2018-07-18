

CTV Winnipeg





Two Winnipeg police officers will not be charged after a 29-year-old woman made allegations she had been sexually assaulted, according to the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba.

The IIU said the allegations arose after officers responded to reports of an intoxicated woman starting fights at a lounge on Oct. 9, 2017. Police arrested her and transported her to Health Sciences Centre.

The woman claimed she was taken out of the city and assaulted by officers for more than two hours.

The IIU said they found the claims to be unfounded based on GPS data that showed the trip lasted on nine minutes and was less than six kilometres.

The badge numbers the woman gave to IIU investigators were of officers who had retired more than a decade ago.

The details of the investigation were first announced Oct. 11, 2017.