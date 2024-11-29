IIU looking for person who witnessed fatal police shooting in Winnipeg

Manitoba's police watchdog is looking for a person they say witnessed an officer-involved shooting that killed one person.

The incident happened Nov. 24 near a bus shack at the Unicity Shopping Centre.

Around 5 p.m., an emergency transmission came from a plain clothes unit at the mall reporting an officer had been stabbed in the throat and that another man had been shot.

The suspect was taken to hospital and died from his injuries. The officer was taken to hospital and was in stable condition.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) took over the investigation and reviewed video from the incident.

Looking through footage from the shooting, the IIU have identified a person who they say witnessed the entire incident and are looking to speak to them.

The witness or someone who knows them is asked to call the IIU.

The IIU said no other details will be provided as the investigation is ongoing.