IIU looking into man’s injury during police arrest
Published Tuesday, February 13, 2018 3:28PM CST
The Independent Investigation Unit is looking into an incident where a 47-year-old man was taken to hospital following his arrest by Winnipeg police.
Winnipeg police told the IIU the incident took place on Monday morning when officers responded to a call from a home on Magnus Avenue regarding a dispute.
Police said a man resisted arrest and was then restrained and taken to Health Sciences Centre.
He was treated for a spiral fracture in his left arm. The IIU considers this a serious incident.
The investigation is ongoing.