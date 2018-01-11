

CTV Winnipeg





The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) has concluded its investigation after a male suspect broke his leg in August while trying to escape police.

The police watchdog said it has been determined the man was responsible for his own injuries when he jumped from a third-storey apartment window.

Winnipeg police responded to an apartment on Balmoral Street August 22, after receiving reports of a domestic assault involving a man armed with a knife.

READ MORE: Manitoba police watchdog investigates after man jumped out window, breaks leg

In August the IIU said when officers entered the apartment they were advised the suspect had jumped from the third story window before landing on the ground and breaking his leg.

The police watchdog began an investigation two days later.

The IIU said Thursday they have concluded their investigation stating the man told investigators he had jumped out the window to avoid his ex-girlfriend and had no police contact prior to his jump.