Ikea ceiling lamp recalled over risk of falling-glass injury
Consumers are advised to stop using affected lamps. (Supplied)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, September 26, 2018 2:45PM CST
Ikea Canada is recalling a ceiling lamp over a risk its glass shade could fall, posing an injury risk.
Affected models of the Ikea Calypso ceiling lamp carry a date stamp between the numbers of 1625 and 1744.
Health Canada says there have been no reports of incidents or injuries related to the lamp in Canada, where 7,285 Calypso lamps were sold between Aug. 2016 and Sept. 2018.
Consumers are advised to stop using the lamps and contact Ikea’s customer service for a replacement or refund.