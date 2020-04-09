WINNIPEG -- Social distancing protocols have forced the Salvation Army to expand the shelter services it offers in central Winnipeg.

To open a secondary temporary shelter location at 72 Martha Street, the charity needed help sourcing needed extra furniture and other household items.

In a news release, the Salvation Army said it was approached by one of its partner organizations, IKEA, to fulfil the need.

IKEA contributed more than 100 pieces of furniture including 14 sets, each consisting of beds, dressers, storage racks, night stands and tables.

IKEA Winnipeg staff spent the past week assembling all the furniture items at the store. The items were loaded into trucks and picked up by the Salvation Army on Thursday morning for use at the temporary shelter.