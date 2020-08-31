WINNIPEG -- IKEA Winnipeg is set to reopen on Monday, Aug. 31 after temporarily closing when one of its workers tested positive for COVID-19.

On Aug. 29, the store found out an employee tested positive and immediately closed for deep cleaning and sanitization.

In a statement, IKEA said it is supporting the worker to make sure they have everything they need, adding it has notified any other workers who may have been in contact with the infected individual and has taken the steps to institute a mandatory self-quarantine.

The store noted that beginning on Aug. 31, all customers at IKEA Winnipeg – with some exceptions – will have to wear non-medical face masks or coverings when coming into the store. The store will also have a limited number of masks to give to customers.

“The safety of all IKEA co-workers and customers is our top priority, and we continue to take precautionary measures to reduce further risk of exposure, always following the guidelines of local authorities,” the store said.

The store will reopen at 10 a.m.