WINNIPEG -- The city councillor for Waverley West wants to see revenue from impact fees used to build a fire hall for the large suburb.

Janice Lukes says response times for the area are nearly double the national standard.

She says the population is 56,000 and growing.

Lukes urged the city finance committee to use impact fees to build a station, hoping the plan could be part of the March 6 budget.

As of the end of 2019, the city has collected $29.7 million in fees with $10.2 million coming from Waverley West.

The city has not spent any of the funds as the impact fee is the subject of a lawsuit brought forward by the development community.

Mayor Brian Bowman pushed for the charge on new homes in new developments to pay for infrastructure and services.