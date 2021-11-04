Impacts of climate change not lost on Manitobans embracing unseasonably mild start to November

GRANDE POINTE -

A sunny and unusually mild start to November had people embracing the warmth as winter approaches but it also has some concerned about the impacts of climate change.

On Thursday, as daytime temperatures soared above normal across southern Manitoba, Dale LaMonica and Nick Jeninga hit the links at Southside Golf Course.

“I’m pretty sure this is the first time that I’ve golfed in November,” said Jeninga.

With temperatures expected to remain above normal through the weekend the golf course, which shut down Oct. 31, reopened.

“I was actually pretty excited,” said LaMonica. “I just got into golf this year and I’m just loving it, so any chance to get out there and swing the club a little bit more this year is awesome.”

In preparation for winter, crews already installed orange snow fences to help protect the greens. So they cut temporary putting surfaces, giving golfers a chance to take advantage of the unseasonably mild fall.

“Due to popular demand, the weekend’s almost full of tee times,” said Jaclyn Steep, general manager at Southside Golf Course. “It’s incredible. We’re very fortunate to extend our season.”

Natalie Hasell, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, said southern Manitoba has been experiencing a trend of above normal temperatures since the end of August.

“The next several days are considerably warmer than normal so it’s good for people to take advantage of it,” said Hasell.

While experts caution linking any one weather event directly to climate change, Hasell said it is a factor that can’t be ignored during this mild fall.

“Climate change I think is certainly playing a role in what we’re seeing,” Hasell said. “There are natural oscillations that would happen whether there’s climate change or not.”

It comes amid climate talks in Glasgow and a severe drought across much of southern Manitoba that prompted restrictions on water use over the summer and impacted crop and livestock sectors.

For those in the golf industry, it’s difficult to see a downside to a longer season but extreme weather and the impacts of climate change are issues they have to consider.

“A lot of golf courses really suffered this season from the drought and communities in general,” Steep said. “Really, when you kind of do future planning this is something that we have to bring into our conversation now.”

Southside Golf Course said the latest it has stayed open in recent years is Nov. 15. Normal temperatures next week could end their season earlier than that this year.

Temperatures around this time last year were well above normal, hitting the 18 degrees Celsius mark while 2019 and 2018 were closer to normal, according to Environment Canada data.

Hasell said even with climate change there will continue to be variability from season to season and year to year.