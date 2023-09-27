Impaired driving charge laid in fatal hit-and-run: Winnipeg police

A Winnipeg man is facing several charges in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in St. Vital on Tuesday night.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, the incident took place around 8:35 p.m. when the suspect was driving a red Audi A4 eastbound on Fermor Avenue at a high rate of speed. Police allege the suspect drove into the St. Mary’s Road intersection on a red light and narrowly missed hitting other cars.

Officers said that a woman was hit by the car when she was crossing the street from the south side of Fermor on the east side of the intersection. The victim died in the crash and the suspect fled the scene.

The Winnipeg Police Service found the suspect and the vehicle in the 1000 block of Beaverhill Boulevard.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including operation of a conveyance causing death while impaired to any degree by BAC or drug or a combination of both, and dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death.

The traffic division is investigating. Anyone with information, including video or dash cam footage, is asked to call police at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.