

CTV Winnipeg





A 30-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a crash with a dump truck that landed him and a woman in hospital last year, police said Thursday.

It happened in the early morning of April 26, 2018, at around 12:30 a.m. at Grant Avenue and Elmhurst Road.

READ MORE: 2 sent to hospital after crash with dump truck

Police said the dump truck was working overnight, street cleaning in the area.

At the time, a male and a female from the vehicle were taken to the hospital, one in unstable and one in critical condition, later upgraded to stable.

The driver of the dump truck was not hurt.

Police said the alleged driver of the car was arrested Wednesday and charged with driving while his ability was impaired causing bodily harm, driving with more than 80 mg of alcohol in his blood, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He was released on a promise to appear in court.