RCMP said 23 drivers were charged with impaired driving after screening 2306 vehicles during the second week of holiday check stops, from Dec. 10 to Dec. 17.

Police said of those drivers, one was believed to be impaired by drugs and the rest alcohol. The highest blood alcohol reading measured was nearly three times the legal limit.

The Mounties also charged 476 with highway traffic act offences, mainly related to speeding and seatbelt use, and issued 140 warnings. Officers also laid 15 charges under the liquor and gaming act, and four criminal code charges that weren’t impaired driving.

RCMP said there were no traffic deaths during the second week of check stops. Last year, there was one road death during week two. CTV