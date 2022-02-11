Improperly stored COVID-19 vaccines given to some God’s Lake First Nation residents

Twenty-six residents of a northern Manitoba First Nation were given improperly stored COVID-19 vaccines, according to Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO).

The doses in question were administered to members of God’s Lake First Nation between December 19, 2021, and January 9, 2022.

“As leaders, we have worked diligently to promote uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine to First Nations citizens,” said God’s Lake Chief Hubert Watt, in a release. “It takes time for some people to feel comfortable to receive a vaccine. It is my hope this news does not increase hesitancy in people who are still thinking about getting vaccinated.”

A spokesperson for Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) said nurses at God's Lake First Nation discovered a shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine stored incorrectly in a freezer at the nursing station during the week of Jan. 17.

The spokesperson said the shipment was mislabeled by the manufacturer which led to the improper storage.

Because the vaccines had been stored in the freezer for more than 20 days the spokesperson said it was it is unknown how effective it would be.

“Though no harmful adverse effect is expected to occur due to vaccines that were stored incorrectly in such a way, knowledge and experience from similar medical products suggest that these vaccine doses may not be as effective if administered,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Chief Watt said it took until Feb. 4, to be notified of the error.

ISC said all affected vials have since been returned to the provincial distributor.

The vaccine doses were administered by nurses hired by the First Nations and Inuit Health Branch at Indigenous Services Canada, according to Chief Watt .

“Moving forward, I urge our federal partners to demonstrate a high level of care in their duties of providing comprehensive, reliable, and safe health care to First Nations,” he said.

In response to the error, ISC said it sent a team of health professionals to the First Nation on Feb. 8 to meet with affected residents and discuss possible next steps, which could include an additional vaccine dose eight weeks after their last one.

A physician has also been made available to go on community radio to discuss what happened and answer any potential questions.

“Their process in this instance failed,” said Grand Chief Arlen Dumas of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs in a statement. “First Nations need to have a direct say on these processes to ensure accuracy. I commend Chief and Council for moving quickly to ensure the safety of their citizens.”

ISC said it understands how concerning the incident is to First Nations. The spokesperson said new mechanisms have been put in place and it will be conducting a comprehensive patient safety review to ensure something like this does not happen again.