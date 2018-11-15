

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said an investigation into an apparent robbery at gunpoint led officers to seize a homemade firearm.

Police were called Wednesday at 12:40 p.m. to the area of Beverley Street and Sargent Avenue, where officers with the street crime unit arrested a suspect.

He was searched, police said, and officers seized the improvised firearm which contained a 12-guage shotgun shell as well as a hatchet.

A Winnipeg man, Danny Wawaskes Harper, 28, has been charged with a number of offenses, including two counts of possession of a weapon.

He wasn’t charged in connection with the robbery. Police said the victim wasn’t cooperating with the investigation and did not want charges to proceed.