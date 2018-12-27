Police said three improvised firearms were found after officers pulled over a stolen vehicle on Boxing Day, and an improvised gun and a rifle were seized from another vehicle in a separate incident that same day.

A Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson said officers are coming across the devices more often, describing them as “crude, rudimentary firearms made from various items, such as metal barrels, cylinders or sometimes bike parts.”

“They’re not only dangerous to the public and law enforcement,” said Const. Jay Murray, adding there is a risk “to anyone near the weapon as well,” as the “integrity of the weapon isn’t there.”

In the first incident at around 11:30 a.m., officers spotted a vehicle near Main Street and Sutherland Avenue that had been stolen earlier in the day from Toronto Street. It was pulled over on Austin Street North, where three people were arrested. Police allege a search of the car led officers to find three improvised firearms, including one under the front seat, along with pepper spray.

Justin Karl Melquist, 26, Ileana Elizabeth Jewell Baptiste, 21, and Charles Corey Chamakese, 20, all face a number of charges and are in custody.

At around 11:10 p.m., officers in the area of Selkirk Avenue and Salter Street saw another stolen vehicle pull into a gas station parking lot. Then, the woman who was driving and a man riding passenger ran away.

Officers chased the pair, took them into custody and allegedly found meth on the man.

Police said more meth, an improvised gun, a rifle and ammunition was seized from the car, which had been stolen from Ashburn Street on Christmas Day.

Lee Edward Douglas Pashe, 31, and Jessica Rose Munroe, 24, were charged.

While Const. Jay Murray did not have numbers available to quantify how much more common improvised guns are becoming, he said, “It certainly feels like this year there has been a significant increase.”

He also said dealing with the devices can be challenging for police, because “these weapons often don’t look like firearms” and come in all shapes and sizes.

“It could almost look like a long pen, for example,” he said, adding “Every one is different.”