In-custody death in Winnipeg under investigation

Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man died while in police custody over the weekend.

The incident began just before 4 a.m. on Sunday when Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) officers arrested a man in the 100 block of King Edward Street in relation to an outstanding warrant.

The man was taken to police headquarters at 4:23 a.m. According to WPS, the suspect was turned over to the Central Processing Unit (CPU) after being medically cleared and subsequently placed in a holding room.

At 7:30 a.m., CPU members conducted an arousal check and found the man unresponsive. Paramedics provided emergency medical care before the man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is investigating.