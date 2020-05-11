WINNIPEG -- Riders taking the bus on the city’s newest transit route have likely seen new pieces of public artwork on the BLUE Rapid Transit line.

CTV travelled along the route to capture photos of the artwork and the names and meanings behind the pieces.

All photos were taken by CTV’s Glenn Pismenny.

Rooster Town Kettle and Fetching Water by Ian August, located at Beaumont Station.

According to the Winnipeg Arts Council, the art “is modelled after the big copper kettle that would have had a permanent place on every wood stove in every home in Rooster Town.” Rooster Town was a Metis community located on the outskirts of Winnipeg from 1901-1961.

Furrows in the Land by Jeanette Johns

The work is located at Seel Station and McGillivray Overpass.

ROW ROW ROW by Public City Architecture and Urban Ink

The Winnipeg Arts Council said the posts “represent the parcels of divided settled land of the seigneurial lot system. The path of the posts represents the Red River, as it bends and twists through Fort Garry. Bold colours on each side of the posts transforms the structure as one walks, bikes, or rides by on a bus.” The work is located at Clarence Station.

Salt Fat Sugar/Your Water is Safe by Bill Burns

Located at Chevrier Station, the art “considers food, animals, and the farm in relation to the commons, trade, and spiritual traditions,” according to the Arts Council.

テンサイ (Tensai) by Cindy Mochizuki and Kelty Miyoshi McKinnon

The art is located at Plaza Station and examines the relationship between the Sugar Beet and Japanese Canadian history.

Metis Land Use by Tiffany Shaw-Collinge

The work, located at Markham Station, showcases the efforts of land rights for Metis people.

(Un)Still Life with Spoked Wheels, by Warren Carther

The artwork is located at Chancellor Station and Bishop Grandin Overpass and was created by researching historical transportation routes from Winnipeg to the United States.