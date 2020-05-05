IN PICTURES: Heavy machinery ties up morning commute
A piece of heavy machinery that fell off of a trailer briefly ties up traffic on westbound Portage Avenue near Hargrave Street Tuesday morning. (Photo courtesy Diane Kashton)
WINNIPEG -- Traffic on Portage Avenue was briefly congested Tuesday morning as a crane was called in to help move a piece of heavy equipment that had fallen off of a trailer.
Winnipeg police were called to westbound Portage Avenue near Hargrave Street for reports of a load falling off of a trailer shortly after 8 a.m.
Portage Avenue was down to one lane as a crane was called in to lift the equipment onto the trailer. Cadets assisted with traffic control while crews worked.
All lanes were moving by 9 a.m.
-with files from CTV’s Alex Brown
