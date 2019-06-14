

CTV Winnipeg





Students from kindergarten to Grade 5 at Winnipeg's Balmoral Hall School spent the afternoon learning about science, technology, engineering, arts, and math in this year’s STEAM Festival.

The festival is in its fifth year at the school. This year’s theme, “Rock the World,” had a focus on rocks and geology. The annual event is an educational, hands-on experience, meant to instil a lifelong love of learning built upon curiosity, creativity, resiliency, and innovation.

Judith Steek is the principal of Balmoral Hall K-5 school. She says the festival is meant to spark interest, and inspire the students.

“We need to start encouraging girls to be engineers, and to become involved in STEAM careers,” she said. “We want them to know that they can do anything.”

The students were able to interact at stations featuring experiments, expert demonstrations, and more.