Winnipeg

IN PICTURES: Manitoba Mega Train

Hobbyists and collectors gathered at Red River Exhibition Place this weekend for Manitoba Mega Train, a two day show featuring model railroads, Lego, radio-controlled boats, and more. (Source: Zach kitchen, CTV News) Hobbyists and collectors gathered at Red River Exhibition Place this weekend for Manitoba Mega Train, a two day show featuring model railroads, Lego, radio-controlled boats, and more. (Source: Zach kitchen, CTV News)

Hobbyists and collectors gathered at Red River Exhibition Place this weekend for Manitoba Mega Train, a two day show featuring model railroads, Lego, radio-controlled boats, and more. (Source: Zach Kitchen, CTV News)

The show is organized by the Winnipeg Model Railroads Club. A portion of profits will be donated to St. Amant Centre.

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News