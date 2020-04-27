WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg residents were looking to the sky Sunday night after a small thunderstorm.

The thunderstorm, the first of the spring season, resulted in a double rainbow becoming visible over Winnipeg during the sunset.

Here are some of the photos of the rainbow submitted to CTV News.

rainbow evan morgan

(submitted photo Evan Morgan)

submitted photo

(Submitted photo: Hayley W.)

rainbow 3

(Submitted Photo Gina Devos)

rainbow chantell

(Submitted photo Chantell Marriner)

rainbow tanys

(Submitted Photo Tanys Anne)