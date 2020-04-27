WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg residents were looking to the sky Sunday night after a small thunderstorm.

The thunderstorm, the first of the spring season, resulted in a double rainbow becoming visible over Winnipeg during the sunset.

Here are some of the photos of the rainbow submitted to CTV News.

(submitted photo Evan Morgan)

(Submitted photo: Hayley W.)

(Submitted Photo Gina Devos)

(Submitted photo Chantell Marriner)

(Submitted Photo Tanys Anne)