WINNIPEG -- Though most Manitobans likely see clean drinking water as a basic human right, there are still several northern Manitoba First Nations, governed by Canadian law, that don’t have access to proper water infrastructure.

On Monday, which is also World Water Day, MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee said access to safe drinking water is still a big issue in the communities he represents.

He said 26 of the First Nations are at medium-to-high risk when it comes to safe drinking water. Settee added that 64 per cent of the communities use cisterns, which pose contamination and pollution risks, and 10 per cent of the communities don’t have running water.

“It’s really inconceivable in a country like ours that we still have this situation,” Settee said.

Settee noted another issue with the water is that children develop rashes from swimming in the lakes due to the fluctuations.

“It has been an ongoing problem since the dam was built in our area.”

WHY THESE ISSUES STILL EXIST

Settee said he believes a lack of political will is the reason these issues have not been fixed.

“This could have been done decades ago, but the political will simply is not there,” he said

“This can be solved. This is a problem that should not exist and it’s all due to the lack of political will.”

Settee said he believes that others need to adopt the First Nations philosophy and way of seeing things when it comes to water.

“To us, water is sacred. Water is a gift, and we question ourselves, ‘What have we done with this gift?’” he said.

“Corporations have polluted it, corporations have damaged the systems and have caused a lot of problems for our First Nations people, and it’s because of the lack of understanding that the water is sacred.”

A map of Manitoba's drinking water advisories can be found online.

