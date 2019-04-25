

CTV Winnipeg





Anti-smoking advocates in Manitoba are calling on the provincial government to amend the budget bill so cigarettes don’t become more affordable.

Officials from the Canadian Cancer Society, the Manitoba Tobacco Reduction Alliance, the Lung Association of Manitoba and the Heart and Stroke Foundation wrote a letter to the province’s MLAs urging them to increase the tobacco tax once the provincial sales tax is reduced to 7 per cent.

“This would ensure that the retail price of cigarettes would not decrease, which is important because higher taxes and prices are the most effective strategy to reduce smoking, especially among youth,” the letter said.

The health agencies note a tobacco tax increase of $1.15 per carton of cigarettes would offset the PST reduction, and suggest a corresponding tax increase for other tobacco products.

They recommend the potential tax hike come into effect at the same time as the PST reduction.

“Thus, if the PST reduction took effect on July 1, 2019, then the tobacco tax increase would take effect on that date,” the letter says.

The four health groups say their suggestion also has positive implications for the provincial government, noting it would raise $5.5 million a year in incremental revenue.

“We believe that this amendment is straightforward, would benefit public health and public revenue objectives, and would find support from all parties,” the letter states.