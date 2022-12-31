Increased ridership will fix transit safety issues: Transit advocate

The cash cost of a bus fare will rise to $3.15, with the e-cash cost rising to $2.75. (Source: Mason DePatie, CTV News) The cash cost of a bus fare will rise to $3.15, with the e-cash cost rising to $2.75. (Source: Mason DePatie, CTV News)

Full transcript: PM Trudeau's 2022 year-end interview with CTV News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down with CTV National News Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina for a year-end interview to reflect on the political shifts experienced in 2022, and to contemplate the challenges ahead in 2023. Here is a full transcript of the interview.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor of CTV National News Omar Sachedina.

Are polar plunges safe? Here's what experts say

On the first day of 2022, Canadians across the country will jump into icy lakes and rivers as participants in local polar dip events. Here are some of the benefits and risks of polar plunging, as well as some advice for doing it safely.

'I have no one': Kinless Canadians struggling to age with dignity

A growing number of Canadians are aging alone, without immediate family members to help them with daily tasks or offer emotional support. These kinless Canadians are facing many challenges and more needs to be done to ensure they don’t fall through the cracks, experts say.

