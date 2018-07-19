

The Canadian Press





An investigation has found that a police officer in Brandon, Man. did not break the law by receiving and viewing intimate images of a woman who was applying for a job with the force.

The Independent Investigation Unit, a civilian-led provincial agency, says the images were relevant to the hiring process.

The agency also says only one officer viewed the images without the woman's prior knowledge, and then ensured they were destroyed when the decision was made to not hire the woman.

The woman had applied for a job with the Brandon Police Service in 2016 and had previously shared photos of herself with an officer while they were in a relationship.

Those photos were later brought to the attention of another officer who was on the police force executive and who, after consulting other executive members, reviewed them.

The Independent Investigation Unit has ruled there is no basis to lay charges against that officer.