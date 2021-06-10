WINNIPEG -- Works of Indigenous art will soon be on display at The Bay in Downtown Winnipeg.

The artwork will replace the building’s boarded windows and will include replicated pieces currently featured at the Winnipeg Art Gallery’s Inuit Art Centre, Qaumajuq.

In a statement on Thursday, Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said the “repurposing of the historic Bay Downtown represents an opportunity for renewal in a central part of our city.”

Bowman said he is contributing $10,000 from his office budget to the initiative. The federal and provincial governments are making contributions as well.

In April, CTV News Winnipeg reported that the Manitoba government released a list of projects that are eligible to help with the redevelopment of The Bay. These projects include conservation efforts to restore the building’s heritage elements, capital repairs; and the creation and installation of exhibits.

As part of the province’s 2021 budget, it announced a $25-million trust for projects to help restore, preserve and maintain the building’s heritage.

The Bay in Downtown Winnipeg closed its doors for good in November 2020.