Indigenous group talks about reporting system for people experiencing homelessness
WINNIPEG -- An Indigenous organization is spearheading efforts to develop a system that could make it easier to flag when a person experiencing homelessness is missing.
It comes after the slayings of four women last year in Winnipeg by an alleged serial killer.
Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre, a community service provider in the city, is leading the conversation with other agencies, including homeless shelters, on how best to protect vulnerable individuals while also respecting their privacy.
One possibility is a database of shelter and agency clients that can be shared between groups. Another, already underway at one shelter, is training staff to look out for predatory behaviour.
"We have nothing in terms of the ability to monitor their well-being outside those places of refuge," said Sandra DeLaronde, an advocate for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, who is working with Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata on next steps.
Other than offering a person temporary shelter, she said, agencies are limited in what they can do to address safety concerns.
Jeremy Skibicki is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran, Rebecca Contois and an unidentified woman who Indigenous leaders have called Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe, or Buffalo Woman.
Police believe the women were killed over a two-month period last spring.
The partial remains of Contois were discovered in a garbage bin in May 2022 and at a city-run landfill the following month. The bodies of the three others have not been found.
Police have not said how Skibicki is alleged to have known the women.
Family members have said the three identified women were vulnerable, and experienced periods of homelessness and addictions.
Little is known about the unidentified victim. Police believe she is an Indigenous woman in her mid-20s and was killed on or about March 15.
Police haven't released any updates on their investigation into her identity.
DeLaronde said Indigenous women often move to large, urban areas seeking safety from what they are experiencing in their homes or home communities. And they don't want to be identified.
The question then becomes how agencies can support them, she said.
DeLaronde said she would like to see shelters and agencies have conversations with their clients about what staff can do if they don't hear from them.
"Develop a plan with them at the outset that allows for some kind of capacity for outreach and the safety check," said DeLaronde.
Police do not limit who can report someone missing, but they are limited in what they can do if an adult chooses to cut off contact from family, friends or agencies.
"Whoever reports it will have to articulate reasons they believe this person is truly missing or their safety is in jeopardy," said Winnipeg police Const. Dani McKinnon. "The missing persons unit considers people's typical patterns as part of the investigation."
There is a record when people stay overnight at shelters, but there is little else in the way of formal documentation when individuals access drop-in centres or if they choose to remain on the streets.
Creating a database where shelters and service providers keep track of individuals is not out of the question, said DeLaronde. That way these places can check in with each other before reporting someone missing.
DeLaronde stressed any initiatives going forward would be voluntary, inclusive and in "talking with those people on the ground that are impacted."
Meanwhile, one Winnipeg shelter is training staff on how better to recognize those who target vulnerable people.
"The community has cared about these women, and certainly our staff were mourning. That's why we wanted to increase our awareness around predatory behaviour," said Tessa Blaikie Whitecloud, chief executive officer at Siloam Mission.
Blaikie Whitecloud said she had to address predatory behaviour while she was running several drop-in centres before working at Siloam. In one instance, workers banned a man from entering facilities.
Throughout training that took place last month, Blaikie Whitecloud said it became clear there is a lack of resources available for people who may be targeted because they are homeless or working in the sex trade.
"A universal basic income or a funded supportive housing environment would stop so much of this," she said.
"As a society, we're choosing to let this happen."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2023.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Biden says he gave the order for Chinese balloon shootdown
President Joe Biden said on Saturday that he ordered U.S. officials to shoot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon earlier this week and that national security leaders decided the best time for the operation was when it got over water.
How to stay safe in extreme cold: Recognizing the signs and symptoms of frostbite, hypothermia
Canadians will continue to bundle up in the country's east this weekend as a recent bout of extreme cold persists in much of Quebec and the Atlantic provinces. CTVNews.ca looks at the signs and symptoms for frostbite and hypothermia to watch for if exposed to extreme cold.
Poor oral health could affect the brain later in life: early study
An early study has shown keeping your gums and teeth healthy may have added benefits for your brain health.
Extremely cold temperatures prolong cold weather alerts for much of Eastern Canada
A cold snap that triggered Environment Canada alerts involving eight provinces and territories extended into a second day on Saturday, shattering several past temperature records and leaving thousands of customers in Atlantic Canada without power.
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
The massive white orb drifting across U.S. airspace has triggered a diplomatic maelstrom and is blowing up on social media. A look at what's known about the balloon crossing the U.S. and what isn't.
Marit Stiles officially confirmed as Ontario NDP leader by majority vote
Marit Stiles has been confirmed as the new leader of the Ontario NDP after a majority of party members voted in favour of the lone candidate.
Eyes on the sky as Chinese balloon shot down over Atlantic
Eyes were locked on the skies Saturday as a suspected Chinese spy balloon passed over the U.S. Eastern Seaboard -- where local authorities warned civilians against taking potshots with rifles -- before it was shot down when it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean.
Dozens of soldiers freed in Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap
Dozens of Russian and Ukrainian prisoners of war have returned home following a prisoner swap, officials on both sides said Saturday.
Oldest preserved vertebrate brain found in 319-million-year-old fish fossil
The oldest preserved vertebrate brain has been found in a 319-million-year-old fossilized fish skull that was removed from an English coal mine over a century ago.
Regina
-
Charges laid in death of child on George Gordon First Nation: RCMP
A child has been charged in the shooting death of another child on George Gordon First Nation, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
Shooting in northwest Regina leads police to ask for public assistance
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public for information to aid in a shooting investigation in northwest Regina.
-
Rural Sask. communities call for support after EMS expansion announced in Regina, Saskatoon
Regina will soon have two additional ambulances on the road with a full complement of staff. Now other communities in Saskatchewan are calling for more support.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. mine recruiting hundreds of workers
BHP is moving forward with its plans to build the world's largest potash mine.
-
Saskatoon police asking for help in search of missing teen
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is looking for a missing 17-year-old.
-
Charges laid in death of child on George Gordon First Nation: RCMP
A child has been charged in the shooting death of another child on George Gordon First Nation, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
Northern Ontario
-
Four Americans, two Canadians fined $50K for illegal moose hunting in northern Ont.
An investigation that lasted almost two years has resulted in moose hunting violation convictions for six people and a lodge in Red Lake in northwestern Ontario.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars. W5's documentary 'Buried Evidence' airs Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
-
Timmins restaurant robbed 19 times in eight years
The owner of Radical Gardens, a restaurant in Timmins said she's experienced nineteen robberies over the last eight years; with the most recent one taking place in the early morning hours Friday.
Edmonton
-
Man dead after being found injured in north Edmonton
Police are investigating after the death of a man in the Lago Lindo neighbourhood in north Edmonton on Friday evening.
-
Man dead after crash on Highway 43
Grande Prairie RCMP are investigating a fatal collision between a pickup truck and a semi truck.
-
ETS implementing mid-winter changes starting Sunday
Changes to ETS bus routes and LRT times are set to come into effect on Sunday.
Toronto
-
Toronto named as host city for 2024 NHL all-star game
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced Saturday the league's 2024 showcase will be played in Toronto for the ninth time.
-
Metrolinx begins to clear trees at Osgoode Hall ahead of Ontario Superior Court hearing on their removal: LSO
A spokesperson for the Law Society of Ontario (LSO) says Metrolinx began cutting down historic trees at Osgoode Hall in Toronto on Saturday before the Ontario Superior Court could hear an injunction to prevent their clearing.
-
Marit Stiles officially confirmed as Ontario NDP leader by majority vote
Marit Stiles has been confirmed as the new leader of the Ontario NDP after a majority of party members voted in favour of the lone candidate.
Calgary
-
Redwood Meadows community votes to replace almost entire council
Redwood Meadows made a move to resolve a political controversy surrounding the community located west of Calgary Friday night.
-
Vandal smashes ice sculpture in Chinatown incident
Friday night, a vandal lent a sour note to a celebratory event in Calgary's Chinatown, when they smashed up an ice sculpture.
-
Political interference alleged in assessment hearings in Matthew de Grood case
Alberta's high court is being asked to overturn a review board decision relating to the stabbing deaths of five young people at a Calgary house party on the grounds the former provincial justice minister interfered.
Montreal
-
Extreme cold temperatures across Quebec, East Coast expected to linger until Sunday
Residents from Quebec to Newfoundland and Labrador are waking up this morning to more extreme cold weather. Emergency officials warned people to seek shelter and monitor for frostbite if they had to be outside overnight, as the temperature across much of Eastern Canada was expected to feel like -40 C to -50 C with the wind chill.
-
Accurso family-owned building in Laval targeted in suspected arson
Another property reportedly belonging to a family member of Tony Accurso was the target of an arson attack in Laval early Saturday morning. The Laval fire department responded to a call at 3:22 a.m. about a fire at the building located at 1410 Jaffa Street in the Saint Rose district in the northern part of Laval.
-
Pandemic effect has prompted Quebecers opting to travel in province: study
A Quebec university study found that nearly three years of the pandemic have had an effect on the travel habits of Quebecers: even with the partial or complete lifting of restrictions, they increasingly prefer to travel at home. The most recent Cahier des tendances published by the Transat Chair in Tourism at the École des sciences de la gestion de l'UQAM revealed that inflation and health measures hurt many Quebecers.
Ottawa
-
Barefoot escape after one of four fires in Ottawa Saturday
Ottawa firefighters responded to three fires overnight and a fourth late in the morning as extreme cold gripped the capital.
-
At least 15 groups have filed applications to buy the Ottawa Senators, NHL commissioner says
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says more than a dozen groups have filed applications to buy the Ottawa Senators, with a preliminary cut of the potential bidders expected later this month when the initial bids are submitted.
-
This was Ottawa's busiest photo radar camera in 2022
The 17 automated speed enforcement cameras set up in school zones across the city of Ottawa issued a total of 127,939 speeding tickets in 2022.
Atlantic
-
Power outages affecting 14,000 Maritime customers
With all of the Maritimes still under extreme cold warnings Saturday, more than 14,000 households and businesses are without power, as of 4 p.m.
-
Two North Atlantic right whales disentangled in recent weeks
The first North Atlantic right whale to be entangled in connection to Canada’s lobster fishery in over five years has been successfully rescued by marine mammal rescue responders in the United States.
-
Woman dies in rural N.S. house fire: RCMP
A woman has died after a Friday fire at a home in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis County.
Kitchener
-
Life-threatening injuries for children after crash in Minto, Ont.
Three adults have been hurt and two children have received life-threatening injuries after a crash in Minto Township.
-
Three facing charges in Conestoga Mall robbery, one suspect fled in stolen vehicle
Police say they’ve arrested three people and one person was taken to hospital following an armed robbery at Conestoga Mall on Thursday.
-
Waterloo regional police arrest man for fraud, 16 victims allegedly lose $500K
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man for fraud after they say 16 people, from Saskatchewan to Ontario, lost around a total of $500,000.
Vancouver
-
Suspect in anti-gay tirade at Vancouver SkyTrain station turns himself in
Vancouver police say the man recorded hurling profanity and homophobic slurs at a young couple outside a downtown SkyTrain station last weekend has turned himself in.
-
B.C. storm downs trees, knocks out power to thousands on Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island
A powerful windstorm hit areas of the Lower Mainland on Friday, bringing down several trees and leaving thousands without power for hours.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Biden says he gave the order for Chinese balloon shootdown
President Joe Biden said on Saturday that he ordered U.S. officials to shoot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon earlier this week and that national security leaders decided the best time for the operation was when it got over water.
Vancouver Island
-
Thieves hit Duncan business 2 times in 26 hours
Goldstone Consignment Boutique in downtown Duncan was recently hit by two smash-and-grab thefts within a 26-hour period.
-
Police body cams may help with accountability but not prevent violence, B.C. critics caution
Some legal advocates are questioning the effectiveness of police-worn body cameras as the RCMP plans to roll out the technology across the country.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Biden says he gave the order for Chinese balloon shootdown
President Joe Biden said on Saturday that he ordered U.S. officials to shoot down the suspected Chinese spy balloon earlier this week and that national security leaders decided the best time for the operation was when it got over water.