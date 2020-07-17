WINNIPEG -- Backlash over a proposed loitering bylaw continues to come in against Kenora city council.

On Friday, the Kenora Chiefs, which is made up of nine First Nation communities surrounding the City of Kenora, issued a statement saying no Indigenous leaders were consulted on the bylaw.

"We have been working closely with the City of Kenora on several critical initiatives while operating by our own principles and expected that this was reciprocal," said Lorraine Cobiness, board president and chief of Niisaachewan Anishinaabe Nation, in a news release.

Cobiness said they weren't aware of the bylaw until it was discussed during a live stream meeting between the mayor and council.

"Successful partnerships must be built from respectful relationships founded upon trust and mutual understanding," she said.

The proposed bylaw could see people who are considered to be loitering on public property ticketed $100.

Howard Kabestra, who is the chief of the Naotkamegwanning First Nation, said Indigenous people need to be heard.

"We as leaders are trying to create solid relationships and partnerships built on a foundation of trust, so we can collectively look for solutions, as opposed to creating more problems. We need to work collaboratively on matters like this, and including the Anishinaabe voice is a critical aspect in that," said Kabestra in a news release.

A powwow was held in Kenora Friday afternoon to protest the proposed bylaw.

City council is set to vote on the matter on Tuesday, July 21.