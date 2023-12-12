WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Indigenous-led RAAM clinic opens in North Point Douglas

    A new rapid access to addictions medicine clinic that began seeing people in August officially opened Tuesday.

    The Indigenous-led Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine (RAAM) clinic provides wrap around supports and is mostly used by vulnerable people in North Point Douglas.

    Monica Cyr, the clinic's operational lead, said that means when it ramps up to full capacity – including adding a mobile outreach team in the spring – they will be able to help more than the 2,300 people than they initially thought.

    "Now that we are operational we are seeing that we are able to support six to eight constituents per clinic, there's two clinics,” Cyr said.

    Every day, St. Boniface Street Links founder Marion Willis works with people who are living with addictions, facing mental health struggles, or are homeless.

    "People in addictions very quickly spiral down into homelessness. Once you're into homelessness now you see the fight for survival,” Willis said. "Those of us that are helping addicts are really delighted with the opening of the new Indigenous RAAM clinic."

    Willis is hopeful the new clinic's success will lead to services at other RAAM clinics in the province being built on, including supporting unhoused people living with addictions.

    Preliminary data from the chief medical examiner's office shows as of the end of July, there were 243 suspected substance-related deaths. In all of 2022, there were 418 suspected substance-related deaths.

    Bernadette Smith, the housing, addictions and homelessness minister of Manitoba and MLA for Point Douglas, said the province is working to connect with vulnerable people.

    It comes one day after two people died in an encampment in North Point Douglas.

    "We want to make sure that there are resources so people aren't losing their lives to the elements,” Smith said. "We are looking at outreach teams to go out and specifically to look at or work with folks that are in the encampments."

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada breaks with long-standing Israel stance at UN in voting for Gaza ceasefire

    Canada voted in favour of a non-binding resolution at the United Nations on Tuesday that calls for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas, in a move that broke with years of Canadian policy and shocked Jewish groups. The vote at the UN General Assembly represents a shift in Canada's long-standing position of siding with Israel on major resolutions at the international body and arguing the Jewish state is unfairly called out in global forums.

    AGING IN CANADA

    AGING IN CANADA This is what Canada will look like in 20 years – are we ready for an aging population?

    New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.

    Carolyn Bennett stepping down as Liberal MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years

    Longtime Liberal Carolyn Bennett says she is retiring as the MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years. The former family doctor delivered her final speech in the House of Commons just a week before her 73rd birthday, saying she made a tough decision in 1997 to leave medicine for a career in politics but has never regretted it.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News