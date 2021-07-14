WINNIPEG -- Indigenous and Northern Affairs Minister Eileen Clarke has stepped down from Premier Brian Pallister’s cabinet.

CTV News Winnipeg confirmed Clarke has left the position.

Clarke is the PC MLA for Agassiz.

The move comes a week after the premier made controversial comments about colonial settlers in relation to the toppling of statues by Indigenous protestors.

"The people who came here to this country before it was a country and since, didn't come here to destroy anything – they came here to build, they came to build better," Pallister said following the toppling.

"They built farms and they built businesses and they built communities and churches, too."

In response, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) Interim Grand Chief Leroy Constant called the premier's comments, 'abhorrent and offensive to First Nations peoples in Manitoba.'

"To minimize, romanticize and celebrate the settler colonialism that displaced First Nations from their ancient and sacred lands in the most brutal and heinous ways the way he did in his comments, is unconscionable and a desecration to the graves of the ancestors on which the legislature is built and on which the City of Winnipeg now lies," Constant said in a statement following the premier's comments.

On Wednesday, Constant said the AMC was disappointed to hear of Clarke's resignation, but commends her decision.

"Ms. Clarke has had a difficult job over the last several years, a job that is difficult at the best of times," Constant said in a statement.

"However, the difficulty has been exacerbated recently by a tense First Nations’ relationship with the Premier, a global pandemic and the province’s difficult journey of truth and reconciliation with First Nations peoples in this province.”

A statement from her constituency office says Clarke will not be responding to media requests at this time out of respect for the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs election Wednesday.

Pallister will be available for media questions at 2 p.m. Wednesday when he announces the latest reopening plan.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew has scheduled a 3 p.m. media availability to respond to the health orders and the resignation.