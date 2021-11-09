Indigenous workers to be trained for jobs building Trans-Canada Highway

WINNIPEG -

Another step towards twinning the highway between the Manitoba border and Kenora, Ont., is complete.

The Ontario government announced on Tuesday that 110 Indigenous workers from four First Nations, including Shoal Lake 40, will be trained for construction jobs on the Trans-Canada Highway.

A news release says the training provides each person with up to $3,000 to cover transportation, child care and other expenses.

There is no date yet announced for when the project will begin. However, the Ontario Government says the training will be offered between March 2022 and July 2023.

CTV News Winnipeg has been told an announcement on construction details, like timelines, is expected later this month.