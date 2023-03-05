Indigenous youth celebrate culture and sport in hockey-filled weekend

Indigenous youth from remote and northern Manitoba communities enjoyed a hockey-filled weekend of celebration and empowerment thanks to the Winnipeg Aboriginal Sport Achievement Centre (WASAC).

The "Follow Your Dreams" initiative began Saturday with a morning skate at Camp Manitou. Youth from Pauingassi, Northlands Denesuline, Shamattawa, and Minegoziibe Anishinabe First Nations attended, as well as kids from Bunibonibee Cree Nation and the Métis community of Duck Bay First Nation.

Participants spent the morning skating with NHL alumni Trevor Kidd and John Chabot, as well as Winnipeg Jets scout Sydney Daniels.

"I think it's important for youth to see people that have similar backgrounds to them to thrive and succeed in every facet of life," said WASAC executive director Trevor Laforte. "Just to see role models for themselves … and the more examples we give them, the better it is."

The weekend continued with the Winnipeg Jets WASAC night at Canada Life Centre. The Jets wore special WASAC jerseys during warmup, and the visiting Edmonton Oilers also wore an Indigenized version of their uniform.

"We said well why don’t we celebrate our collective history, and let's do it through the voices of Indigenous children, youth and our elders," said Kevin Chief WASAC co-founder and senior advisor on community development at True North Sports & Entertainment. "And let's also do it in the loudest barn in the National Hockey League!"

Chief said participants had a great time at the game. "Last night was unbelievable, we got to see the Dakota choir, we got to hear the drum group from Long Plain First Nation, the Spirit Horse Singers," he said.

Former Assembly of First Nations National Chief Phil Fontaine took part in the puck drop, along with other Indigenous dignitaries. Chief said Fontaine couldn't believe the show of support he saw at the game.

"(He) said he was overwhelmed with the way the fans responded to the celebration we had of Indigenous culture and pride … it moved him to tears," said Chief.

The Jets beat the Oilers 7-5. Chief said it was an incredible evening of celebration and empowerment.

"You can't tell young people something is possible, you’ve got to show them," said Chief. "The best way to show young people about what's possible is to celebrate. Celebrate those stories of success."

The groups were back at Canada Life Place Sunday afternoon watching the Manitoba Moose defeat the Chicago Wolves 5-3.

Again, the home team wore special jerseys, and fans were able to learn more about Indigenous artists on the arena’s concourse.

Chief said it's important to focus on these positive stories to inspire Indigenous youth.

"We often hear stories of hardship and struggle in the indigenous community," said Chief. "But every story of hardship, every story of struggle you hear, there's literally hundreds and hundreds of stories of success of achievement and resiliency, and were celebrating that."

Jerseys from both the Jets and Moose will be auctioned off in the coming weeks with proceeds supporting WASAC initiatives.