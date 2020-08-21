WINNIPEG -- At least three people, including an infant, were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving up to five vehicles on the Perimeter Highway Friday afternoon.

Manitoba RCMP posted on Twitter at 4:15 p.m. that the eastbound lanes of the Perimeter Highway between St. Anne's Road and St. Mary's Road were closed. The closure remained in place as of Friday evening.

#rcmpmb are on scene of a motor vehicle collision on Perimeter Hwy. Large truck & a number of vehicles involved. At least 3 people taken to hospital w/serious injuries. Eastbound lanes of Perimeter between St. Anne's Rd. & St. Mary’s Rd. are closed. Avoid area. Detour in place. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 21, 2020

RCMP said the crash involved a large truck, adding later that up to five vehicles were involved.

A photo from the scene shows a gravel truck on its side, with its contents spilled on the road.

STARS Air Ambulance said in an email to CTV News that it was dispatched to the scene and an infant was transported to the Health Sciences Centre in critical condition.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

CTV News will update this story when more information becomes available.