Infrastructure is top of mind for all three St. Boniface candidates

Incumbent Matt Allard is running for a third term at city hall. He’s the chair of the Standing Policy Committee on Infrastructure Renewal And Public Works, which is a popular topic in the city.

“There’s still a lot of roads to be fixed and there’s still a lot of accountability issues that needs to be fixed at city hall.”

Allard says he wants to see Winnipeg move in a green direction. He says this includes adding denser housing to mature neighbourhoods.

“I know this city is a better place, it’s more sustainable, and it’s a place where our children will want to live.”

Christopher Adams, a political studies adjunct professor at the University of Manitoba said Allard’s previous terms in the ward, his social media presence, and being bilingual is an advantage.

While Allard is well known, Adams says the other candidates “are fairly active in the community.”

Nicholas Douklias has deep roots in St. Boniface and has been involved in various community groups but it’s the first time he’s dipped his toes in politics.

“There seems to be a growing disconnect between city council and the community it should serve,” Douklias said.

Now – he wants to take what he’s learnt as a community advocate to city hall.

“The more door knocking I did the more people talked about infrastructure - from community pools to roadwork to basically everything requiring infrastructure.”

Marcel Boille has lived in St. Boniface for 45 years.

Boille says he does not want to see houses torn down for more expensive infill houses, wants to rebuild the Norwood Pool, and improve the ward's roads.

“Either we get a better deal or in 18 months I will call a referendum for St. Boniface to do like Headingly and get the heck out of the City of Winnipeg.”

All three St. Boniface candidates are waiting for election day on Oct. 26 to see who takes the seats.