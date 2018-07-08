

CTV Winnipeg





A pair of men have been arrested for carving initials into another man’s face in the North End in an incident that happened a few months ago.

Winnipeg police said the attack happened on March 6 in the 700 block of Flora Avenue around 10 p.m. when two men in a vehicle confronted a person walking.

One of the suspects was carrying a baseball bat and the other a machete, and got out of the vehicle and shouted a gang-related word.

Police said they started to attack the victim and dragged him into the car and drove away.

One of the suspects then used a knife to carve a number of letters into the victim’s cheek as he was being restrained.

The victim eventually broke free and escaped. He was eventually transported to hospital.

The victim and suspects did not know each other before the incident, according to police.

Police located the first suspect on May 2 around 7 p.m. in the area of Andrews Street and Selkirk Avenue and arrested him.

Jordan Paul Brown, a 24-year-old man of Winnipeg, has been charged with:

Aggravated Assault

Kidnapping

Assault with a Weapon

Possession of a Weapon (x2)

He was detained in custody.

A second man was arrested on July 7 around 10:55 p.m. in the area of Satler Street an Flora Avenue.

Craig Tapotat, a 19-year-old man of Winnipeg, has been charged with:

Aggravated Assault

Kidnapping

Assault with a Weapon

Possession of a Weapon

Breach of Recognizance

He was detained in custody.