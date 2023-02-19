Inkster closed following crash, one person arrested, another in hospital

A man has been arrested and a woman has been taken to hospital following a two vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.

Police are currently on scene at the intersection of Inkster Boulevard and McGregor Street following the two vehicle crash.

Details are limited surrounding the crash, but a truck can be seen up on the sidewalk and a traffic light post was knocked over.

Police said in an email to CTV News that a 31-year-old man, the driver of one of the vehicles, was arrested.

A 40-year-old woman in the other vehicle suffered a lower body injury and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police said Inkster is closed and a detour is in place.

Investigators remain on scene and an investigation is ongoing.