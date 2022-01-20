Inmate at Headingley Correctional Centre dead: Manitoba Justice

An inmate at the Headingley Correctional Centre has died.

Manitoba Justice said the 36-year-old man who was in custody at the provincial jail just west of Winnipeg died on Wednesday.

Manitoba Justice has released few details about the death. It said due to privacy reasons, it would not provide further information about the inmate.

Manitoba Justice said the man's death has been reported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner as required by law.