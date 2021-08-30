WINNIPEG -- An inmate at the Stony Mountain Institution died on Saturday while in custody.

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) identified the inmate as David Midouin. At the time of his death, Midouin was serving a sentence of four years, eight months and 28 days for uttering threats to cause death/harm; discharge a restricted/prohibited firearm with intent; possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; possession for the purpose of selling; intimidation of a justice system participant/journalist; and possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order.

He had been serving this sentence since Sept. 8, 2020.

Midouin’s next of kin have been notified of his death, as well as the police and coroner.

CSC is reviewing the circumstances.