Inmate at Stony Mountain slashes correctional officer in the throat
CTV News Winnipeg Published Thursday, April 16, 2020 9:59AM CST
Stony Mountain Institution in Stony Mountain, Man. is pictured in this file photo. (CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- An inmate at the Stony Mountain Institution slashed a corrections officer in the throat on Wednesday, the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers confirmed to CTV News on Thursday.
The officer was airlifted to a hospital on Wednesday evening, according to STARS Air Ambulance.
The officer is in stable condition and recovering at home.
This is a developing story, more details to come