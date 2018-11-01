

CTV Winnipeg





An inmate has been charged for drug-related offences after methamphetamine was found in his room at a community correctional centre in Winnipeg in July.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, on July 21 they went to the halfway house on Main Street for a man who had a Canada-wide warrant for parole revocation. He was taken into custody and brought to the Stony Mountain Institution.

Then on July 23, when correctional officers cleaned up the room where the man had reportedly stayed they found about 18 ounces of meth, which has a street value of about $12,000.

The drugs were turned in to Winnipeg police.

On Wednesday, Daniel Leonard Huddlestone, 39, was arrested while in custody and charged with possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.