Inmate death reported in Stony Mountain Institution

An inmate has died in Manitoba's Stony Mountain Institution.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said Andrew Rae died while in custody on Tuesday.

Jeff Campbell, CSC prairie regional communications manager, told CTV News the cause of death is not known at this time, but said criminality is not suspected.

"Certainly, a death is something that is taken very seriously," Campbell said. "We're determined to learn what we can about the circumstances and if we need to make any changes as a result."

Rae had been serving a sentence of two years, nine months and 16 days in the federal prison for manslaughter. He had been serving the sentence since Nov. 10, 2023.

The CSC provided no other details on the death, but said Rae's next of kin has been notified.

The death will be reviewed by the CSC. However, Campbell said the results of that review will not be made public.

The CSC said policy requires police and a coroner be notified of the death. A spokesperson for the RCMP told CTV News this is not a criminal matter and the RCMP is not investigating the death.