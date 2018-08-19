

CTV Winnipeg





Correctional Service of Canada said an inmate died while in custody at Stony Mountain Institution.

Assistant Warden JL Meyer confirmed to CTV News the man who died was one of the inmates who was assaulted Thursday night.

Adam Kent Monias, 25, died on Saturday in hospital following the attack. Monias was serving an indeterminate sentence for second degree murder, aggravated assault, and uttering threats to cause death or harm since June 3, 2015.

CSC said they have notified Monias’ family and will be conducting a review of the circumstances involved in the death.

Meyer said a coroner will be doing an autopsy. The nature of injuries has not been disclosed due to privacy reasons.

The two other men who were assaulted remain in hospital. The prison remains under lockdown while a general search of the facility is being conducted, and visits have been suspended in the meantime.

Stonewall RCMP along with Stony Mountain Institution and CSC are investigating the incident.