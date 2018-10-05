Featured
Inmate dies while in custody
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, October 5, 2018 2:44PM CST
Last Updated Friday, October 5, 2018 2:48PM CST
Manitoba Justice says an 82-year-old Headingley Correctional Centre inmate has died.
The province says the man died in hospital and his family has been notified.
His name was not released.
It is the first in-custody death at a Manitoba correctional institution this year.